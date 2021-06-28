The West Bengal government has yet again extended the lockdown till July 15. But this time more relaxations have been provided by the administration.

As per the order issued by the administration, gyms can remain open with 50 percent strength, from 6:00 am -10:00 am and 4:00 pm-8:00 pm. All beauty parlours salons will stay open from 11-6 pm.

Moreover, private and government buses will operate with 50 percent strength. And offices can stay open with 50 percent strength and all staff members and customers will have to be vaccinated. They will have to stay open from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.

However, train services are yet to resume.

West Bengal has recorded 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with d 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours Right now, the state has 21,884 active COVID-19 cases.