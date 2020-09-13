A man who had tested positive for Covid finally gained admission to a hospital after three days of wandering on the streets of Salt Lake. But it required the intervention from Mr Sujit Bose, the state fire services minister.

Jayanta Roy (45), a Madhyamgram resident, was finally admitted to the Rajarhat Chittaranjan Cancer hospital for treatment after the minister issued instructions to a councillor of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation to help the patient.

Roy who is an employee at the City Centre car parking lot was suffering from fever and cough for some time, said family sources.

Sources said that fearing he might have contracted Covid, he left his home and took shelter at a relative’s place first. Then he went to the Bidhannagar Subdivisional hospital to get tested.

“In a panic, and the need to avoid infecting his family uppermost in his mind, he did not return home. Instead, he went to Beliaghata ID hospital to get admitted but was allegedly turned away in the absence of any test report,” said a family member.

After his test turned out to be positive, Roy, this time armed with the report, again went to the hospital on 8 September and sought admission there. But he was told that he was not eligible for admission.

Family sources said that the health department had in a communiqué informed Jayanta’s elder brother Sushanta of his health status.“But since then he was missing.

He could not be contacted over his phone and was wandering aimlessly on the Salt Lake streets and sleeping on the footpaths at Duttabad.

On Friday morning, he had called Sushanta over the phone and explained his condition as serious.

Then we contacted the state fire services minister Sujit Bose and informed him about the matter. ,” said a member of the family.