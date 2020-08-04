The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued revised protocols for passenger handling operations at Kolkata and Bagdogra airport where though thermal screening is mandatory for all passengers, the Covid19 tests will be done only on symptomatic passengers.

With administrative decisions undergoing abrupt changes in this pandemic period to meet the emerging challenges as per circumstances, the Covid protocols too are being updated for airports in handling passenger flight operations.

The AAI has issued revised Covid protocols for passenger handling operations at both Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport in Kolkata and the Bagdogra airport at Siliguri.

The protocols, under ‘Health Screening’ stated that thermal screening shall be done for all passengers while only symptomatic passengers shall be taken to the nearest facility for Covid19 tests. The quarantine rules advise 14 days of self-monitoring for all passengers while for symptomatic passengers, the health authorities will decide the quarantine requirement on cases basis.

The set of rules under ‘Passenger Obligations’ include passengers must download ‘Aarogya Setu’ app while they must fill up self-declaration form using ‘Sandhane’ app developed by health department of West Bengal.

Protocols mentioned under ‘Airlines Obligation’ include submission of health declaration forms by airlines to state health authority on a daily basis. Finally, the AAI, under category ‘Airport/State obligation’, stated the declaration forms are to be taken from arriving passengers.

The West Bengal government has taken number of steps in recent times to curb spread of Covid-19, one of which is to stop passenger flights to Kolkata airport from cities that have large number of Covid-19 cases.

Flights have been restricted to Kolkata airport from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune , Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad till 15 August. Simultaneously, on all bi-weekly lockdowns till 31 August, the Kolkata airport will remain non-functional to all passenger flights.