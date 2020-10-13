Ahead of the festive season, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today urged people to follow Covid-19 protocols while visiting markets and puja pandals to avoid spike in virus spread and announced virtual inauguration of puja pandals across the city from 15 to 17 October to deter overcrowding.

In an attempt to strengthen the health infrastructure in Covid hospitals, an additional 600 Covid beds would be included in hospitals during this festive season and over 2,400 nurses would be appointed very soon.

“With trucks, trains and special trains being allowed to ply, the infection is spreading very fast now. There are many examples where the entire family got infected from a single member. So I would request all people to wear masks while going outside. I can’t ask people to stop going to markets during the festive season. I am thus requesting everybody to maintain physical distance and mandatorily wear masks. While visiting pandals physical distancing and other precautionary measures have to be maintained,” said Miss Banerjee after holding the Cabinet meeting in Nabanna.

She said that even though Durga Puja celebrations are embargoed elsewhere in the country, the state government has not imposed any bar in Bengal. In Delhi, sole permission was given to Chittaranjan Park, and Uttar Pradesh has prohibited even a single puja. But in Bengal, noone has been disallowed, she added.

Miss Banerjee, who otherwise would have started inaugurating pujas soon after Mahalaya, announced that she would opted for virtual inauguration this time to ensure that there is no crowding at the pandals. She would inaugurate all pujas located in north Kolkata on 15 October, Behala and Jadavpur on 16 October and south Kolkata on 17 October at 5 pm. Miss Banerjee asked the puja organisers who want virtual inauguration to send mails and web links would be sent to them.

For the rest of the puja committees, she urged inaugurations should be done locally without involving VIPs and by maintaining physical distancing norms. She reiterated cultural programmes would not be allowed in front of puja pandals and that wearing masks is mandatory for all the revellers. She asked volunteers to provide masks to revellers who are not wearing one and said that physical distancing norms should be continuously reminded through addressing systems.

The state government had earlier issued a notification asking Durga Puja committees to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and set up open pandals where visitors cannot enter without masks. The notification came after Miss Banerjee listed the safety guidelines for the puja committees. Miss Banerjee said that an additional 10 marks would be given to pujas under Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman for following Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, a host of decisions were taken at the state Cabinet meeting for strengthening the health infrastructure at Covid hospitals. An additional 600 Covid beds would be included in hospitals during this festive season of which 496 beds would be added in the next two to three weeks. A total of 2,475 nurses would be appointed in hospitals across the state in the next few days. While Covid tests are conducted free of cost at government centres, the state government has reduced the testing charges at private centres from Rs 2,250 to Rs1,500 and has requested the private hospitals to reduce the ambulance rates.

Doctors and health workers’ holidays have been cancelled during the festive season and they will get compensatory leaves later on. A 24×7 control room will be set up in Nabanna during the festive days and people can dial 1070 or 2214-3526 for getting all kinds of assistance