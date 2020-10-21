Two businessmen were arrested from Strand Road on Monday night by a team of officers of the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata police in connection with possession of unlicensed firearms.

Acting on a specific tip-off, officers of the STF laid a decoy while conducting raids and arrested two businessmen –Sujato Goswami and Md Shahid. They were later interrogated thoroughly and eight one-shoter guns and a bike was seized from them.

Lalbazar sources said the duo were both residents of Serampore Hooghly.

An STF officer said investigation was on to elicit information from them concerning whom they were going to deliver the arms to and from where the consignments were received. Both were charged with sections under Arms Act.

Meanwhile, in another raid based on a tip-off, a team of officers had conducted raids at a residence of another businessman Md Yasin at Elliot Road at Park Street and confiscated cash worth Rs 1.50cr from his residence.

Besides, police sources said gold jewellery , two laptops and a mobile were seized from the residence.The owner of the house was however, not present at the time the raid was being conducted. Sources said that the family member of the busineesman, when confronted by the officers could not show any valid documents nor could they shed light on the source of the “unaccounted money”.

Police have launched a probe and are on the lookout for the businessman.