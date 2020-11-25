Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the state Congress leaders on 27 November.

While the meeting assumes significance as this is the first time the former Congress chief will exchange views with the PCC leaders in the last three years, it may also open a can of worms.

Such interactions have not occurred during the tenure of the previous PCC chief Somen Mitra. While a section of leadership is considering it to be a pointer to Gandhi’s proximity to PCC chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who had come out in his support when some of the senior party leaders sought “introspection,”, others are apprehensive that intra-party squabbles will come out in the open.

Murmurs of dissent about Chowdhury’s style of functioning as the PCC chief are already being heard.

Inordinate delay in inking the pledge to co-operate with CPI-M-led Left Front have been voiced within the Congress and front circles.

Comparisons have been drawn between the ways and means of functioning of the present state Congress leadership and the previous dispensation.

Former PCC chief Somen Mitra’s son and party general secretary, Rohan Mitra have expressed disapproval of the style of functioning of the state leadership.

While the PCC chief reacting to Mitra’s outburst said that he should have stated it before an appropriate forum, Rahul Gandhi is likely to come across a slew of grouses from other leaders.

The endeavour to take stock of the situation in the state unit can turn into a complaint session on Friday.

The timing of the virtual meeting assumes greater significance as the joint agitations of the Congress and Left are gathering momentum.

It would hardly be of any good to the morale of the activists of both the outfits if some of the senior leaders of the principal Opposition party in the state wash their dirty linen before Rahul Gandhi.