A private hospital issued death certificate for a patient when he was undergoing treatment at the critical care unit (CCU). Udayshankar Chongdar, 52, a resident of Salap in Howrah’s Domjur area was admitted to the Dafodil Hospitals in the Lake Town area on 5 July with symptoms of neurological disorder.

He was in ICU bed number 1. On Wednesday evening, hospital authorities contacted Chongdar’s son Sasanka informing of his father’s demise and he rushed to the hospital along with his relatives and friends. Upon arriving, they found that the body lying on the hospital bed wasn’t their patient.

Also, the hospital authorities have issued a death certificate for Udayshankhar who was alive in another bed. The aggrieved Sasanka and other relatives were infuriated and protested against the hospital management.

Finally, hospital management admitted their mistakes and removed Udayshankar’s name from the death certificate supposed to be for another deceased patient.