Policemen of the cyber police station of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate(BPC) today arrested a person for allegedly siphoning-off money to the tune of Rs 3 crore from a branch of private bank at Salt Lake.

The arrested has been identified as Samiran Saha, a resident of Khardha, North 24 Parganas, said a senior officer of the Commissionerate.

“Investigation is on. We are trying to ascertain whether any racket is involved and who is the mastermind of the entire operation”, said the officer.

The arrest in the alleged bank fraud was made following an investigation, launched after a complaint was lodged to this effect with the Bidhannagar Cyber police station by the regional manager of Salt Lake sector V branch of a private bank on 30 July.

Sources at the Commissionerate said that the manager, in his complaint, alleged that money to the tune of Rs 3 crore was siphoned off from a customer’s account at the Baguiati branch of the said bank and was deposited into many accounts.

“Following investigation, we zeroed in on a person and surveillance was maintained on his daily movement . He was subsequently detained. Following interrogation, discrepancy in his statement was found and he was arrested” said an officer at the cyber cell.

Preliminary investigation into alleged fraud revealed that the accused used to collect the customers’ bank details and sought his SMS alert number and mail I-D change to hoodwink the fraud.

The police will interrogate the employees of the said bank to search for clues indicating involvement of an insider from the bank.