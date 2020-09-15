Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 and free housing for around 8,000 poor Brahmin priests of the state.

“We had earlier provided land to the Sanatan Brahmin sect to set up an academy at Kolaghat. Many priests in this sect are financially weak. We have decided to help them by providing them with an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month and also free housing under the state government’s Banglar Awas Yojana,” Miss Banerjee said at a Press Conference in Nabanna.

Earlier, the Sanatan Brahmins had appealed to the CM for help and Miss Banerjee held meetings with the former. The decision which has come ahead of the Assembly polls in 2021 will come into effect from next month.

She said that the state government helps all sections of the society and announced an advance pension for social services sector.

The state government has decided to digitize the 3,000 manuscripts in the Bishnupur Museum, which speak of the languages and cultures of various ancient tribes.This apart, mapping of various ancient shrines or heritage structures of the state would be conducted by the government following which decision would be taken on which would be acquired or developed in private-public partnership.