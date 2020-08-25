Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today lashed out against the recent allegations on the purchase of medical supplies and equipment for Covid treatment and even hit out at the PM Cares Fund while alleging of not receiving the pending Central funds.

Without naming Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, MissBanerjee said that people who are questioning as to where the state government is buying the masks should first ask from where the faulty testing kits were procured which were returned to ICMR. “Since the faulty kits had to be returned it means that something was behind it. Are questions being raised as to how much has been deposited to the PM Cares Fund? We are always openly saying that we have received Rs 150 crore in our Covid Fund which is spent through the finance department. But what about the others?” Miss Banerjee questioned while addressing the administrative review meeting that was held in Nabanna Sabhaghar today to take stock of administrative schemes, Covid situation in the four districts of Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas.

Urging all people to work by maintaining transparency, Miss Banerjee said: “In our state, the chief secretary and government officials undertake the

administrative work. There is no political intervention. We want all departments to work independently and anyone can lodge grievances. The enquiry is conducted after getting even a single complaint because that is courtesy and we conduct inquiry against leaders and officials if we get complaints,” she said.

“Our government works with complete transparency and there are financial clearances and regular audits. After 34 years of Left Front regime we have managed to bring in financial transparency in the last nine years and are working very hard,” she said.

Mr Dhankhar had repeatedly alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment to tackle Covid and hinted at a “multi crore scam”. Earlier, the government had formed a three-member panel led by the home secretary following complaints of irregularities in purchasing equipment and gadgets

required to treat Covid patients.

Referring to people who “criticise and give tall talks” on the streets, Miss Banerjee said questions are not being raised as to how the government is arranging funds for bearing the treatment cost as the Centre has not given a penny. The state still owes Rs 53,000 crore and another 4,500 crore as pending GST dues while no funds have been provided for Covid treatment, she said.

Miss Banerjee also came down heavily upon HRBC for shrugging off its responsibility of carrying out the maintenance despite charging the

toll fees on Second Hooghly Bridge. “While going to Nabanna I observed that a portion of the road was damaged and on asking HRBC to repair it we were told to give Rs 200 crore. Why should we give the money as they (HRBC) earn the revenue in the means of toll charge?” she questioned.

Urging officials to disburse the pending relief and rehabilitation Amphan aid, she said some dams that were repaired due to the devastation caused by Amphan have been damaged again. She questioned as to whether work was undertaken in a hurry.

She asked SP Arambag over the frequent incidents of violence in Khanakul.

During the two-hour-long meeting, the CM stressed on “convergence and coordination” to complete all the pending development work and she set a deadline before Durga Puja. Due to Covid, the state government projects have faced a setback over the last four to five months, she said.

Miss Banerjee took stock of the preparedness of the districts with heavy rainfall predicted by the Regional MeT Department this week and said: “DVC has to take permission before releasing water. There has to be coordination and water cannot be released without our knowledge.”