TMC Oppositions CPI-M and Congress, which are all set to go for an electoral alliance in the forthcoming assembly polls scheduled next year in Bengal, may move the Calcutta High Court against Mamata Banerjee’s government for her alleged reluctance to arrest Bimal Gurung, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) founder who has recently made an appearance in Kolkata on 21 October after an exile of three years since 2017.

“We may move the court against the state government for its reluctance to arrest Bimal Gurung who has been charged with several cases under UAPA and killings of police personnel. It’s a game plan of Trinamul Congress just to gain political mileage ahead of assembly polls. We are verifying all papers related to the charges made against him by the administration,” Mr Bikash Bhattacharya, CPI-M MP and senior lawyer, told The Statesman today.

“Earlier, the state government had given charges under sections of the UAPA against GJM leader Binoy Tamang whom the chief minister had made the chief of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in 2018 after Bimal Gurung-faction had unleashed terror in the hills. Bringing charges under UAPA against someone is Trinmaul Congress’ strategy to bargain him politically,” Mr Bhattacharya said.

Mr Tamang was not available for comment. “We will also talk to lawyers before moving to the court. It will take time because normal services in the court are getting delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Till then, we will take up the issue to the people’s court unmasking the Trinamul Congress government’s political game plan on Bimal Gurung issue,” said Mr Abdul Mannan, Congress Mannan and Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative Assembly.

“Why is the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reluctant to arrest Bimal Gurung who has been charged under UAPA? The simple reason is Gurung had close contacts with the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi,” Mr Mannan alleged.

The Bimal Gurung-faction of the GJM quitted the BJPled National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined hands with Trinamul Congress to contest assembly polls in the state.

He was charged with several sections under the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) after he fled to avoid arrest.

He had been on the run since 2017 when a cat and mouse race happened to arrest him resulting in the alleged killings of several police personnel including Amitava Malik, a sub-Inspector.

On the other hand, political temperature of Darjeeling is soaring this autumn with rallies and posters making a comeback to the picturesque hills. Over the past few days, the supporters of GJM leader Binoy Tamang have held rallies saying they do not want Mr. Gurung to return to the hills. The Binay Tamang faction of the GJM holds sway over the hills by the control over the GTAthe regional autonomous body of the hills.