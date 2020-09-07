West Bengal yet again recorded over 3,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day today even as the total number of containment zones across the state has come down with Kolkata having only one such zone.

The lone containment zone in Kolkata is at Umesh Datta Lane in Girish Park, which is under Kolkata Municipal Corporation Ward 26 of Borough 4, according to the list released by the state government.

On 11 May, there were 338 containment zones in the city which came down to 17 on 23 August and finally to one on 5 September.

A total of 541 people in the city were detected Covid-19 positive during the preceding 24 hours and eight people died due to the infection.

North 24-Parganas registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state during the day with 590 cases and 10 deaths, though the district, as well as South 24- Parganas, saw a fall in the number of containment zones.

North and South 24-Parganas now have 31 and 54 zones respectively while Howrah and Hooghly have 74 and 18 zones respectively.

Currently, there are altogether 2,662 containment zones in the state with Nadia having the highest number of 489 zones, while North Dinajpur, which had witnessed a surge in zones, has registered a dip with 292 zones.

In the last 24 hours the state registered 3,087 fresh cases and 52 deaths due to the infection taking the total case count to 1,80,788 and death toll to 3,562 while there are 23,218 active cases.

Recording a discharge rate of 85.19 per cent, 3,207 patients were discharged from hospitals in a day. A total of 1,54,008 patients have been discharged in the state till now.