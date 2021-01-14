The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International(NSCBI) airport, Kolkata, which recently handled a consignment of Covid vaccines which arrived from Pune, is also witnessing a robust footfall in passenger count and commercial daily flights.

An airport official said, “The airport was handling cargo flights even during the lockdown period when passenger flights were banned. The recent arrival of the Covid vaccines, around 10 lakh doses, at the airport in a SpiceJet turbo-prop aircraft further proved the efficiency of the handling staff at the airport. This added a feather to our cap. Cargo operations have seen a steady rise, especially from the North – East.”

The official highlighted that alongside cargo aircraft, the airport is also handling a substantial amount of passenger flights which include both domestic and international.

Yesterday, apart from the arrival of the vaccines, the airport handled a total of 231 passenger flights with 14503 arriving passengers and 15416 in departure. A total of 115 passenger flights arrived at the airport while 116 took off.

Officials confirmed that nearly 29.7k passengers travelled through the airport. At the same time, the airport has been handling several international flights mainly from Dubai, Doha and Bangladesh.

Recently, the airport received around 1065 passengers in 11 flights to and from the three countries. However, the direct Kolkata-London flights are yet to resume operations though flights from the UK are flying till Delhi and Bangalore.