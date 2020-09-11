In a bid to tackle both Covid-19 and Dengue together, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has adopted a two pronged approach wherein the civic body is conducting widespread RT-PCR tests and spraying larvicide in its wards.

The KMC health department today conducted RT-PCR tests at six of its boroughs -III, X, XII, II, VIII and XIV. The wards where testing centres were set up are -32, 92, 108, 17, 84, 86 and 130.

Tests were also carried out at Pourya Panya Bithika market.

A civic body official said “For the last three weeks, KMC has covered a large part of its area where residents were tested for Covid-19. We have ramped up test rates to figure out the total number of infected in a particular area. At present, the numbers of cluster infections are lower than individual cases.”

At present, as per KMC records, there is only one containment zone in the city within the civic body’s jurisdiction. The zone is at 13 to 21 Umesh Dutta lane in ward 26 and Borough 4 in Girish Park area. The official pointed out that this certainly does not mean that the number of containment zones will not increase anymore but it can be said that the numbers will not shoot up drastically.

It was learnt that the free testing has greatly benefitted the people since residents from slum areas were not able to afford to get their tests done from private labs.

At the same time, the testing has also ascertained the number of asymptomatic persons.

A health department official however pointed out that not all are following Covid protocols and that is resulting in increase in active cases.

Meanwhile, KMC has started spraying larvicide in all its wards after the latest torrential downpour.

A health officer said “We found water accumulated at several places and have warned the occupants of residences to get their premises cleaned up and not store water uncovered. Dengue cases increase right after a period of continuous rainfall. Mist blowers are being used to spray sodium hypochlorite that destroys both larvae and the protein layer of the Covid virus.”