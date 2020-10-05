The KMC implemented a tax waiver scheme using which the civic body says it could collect its outstanding taxes to bridge the deficit caused by revenue loss greater than the expenditure.

KMC board chairman Firhad Hakim said those taxpayers who have received the KMC property tax bill till 31 March in the financial year 2019-20 will be eligible for the tax waiver.

If a taxpayer clears the dues by February 2021, then the interest and penalty slapped against the due taxes will be waived off by 100 per cent, he said. If a taxpayer clears his dues between March and May next year, then they would enjoy an interest waiver of 60 per cent and 99 percent on penalties.

To avail the scheme one has to apply by 31 December 2020.

The applications will be accepted in all the tax collection centres of KMC, in its headquarters and through the online mode.

As soon as a taxpayer submits their application, they will be handed over the amended bill.

Hakim is of the opinion that though the high percentage in waiver could affect the treasury, it will surely bring relief to the taxpayers suffering from financial crunch. He added that KMC will not increase taxes but will bring all taxpayers in its system. Today four taxpayers submitted their applications to Hakim .Two of them cleared all their tax dues of enormous amounts.