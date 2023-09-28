Jhargram celebrates Tourism Day with clean and green pledge

The World Tourism Day-cumtourism awareness camp was held at Jhargram with great enthusiasm. The villagers of Kankrajhore, Amlasole and Amjharna took part in today’s programme along with the students.

The programme was organized by Jhargram Tourism and supported by the homestay owners.

After coming to power in 2011, the chief minister’s main thrust area is tourism. People had shunned Jhargram because of the Maoist activities that lasted for several years. Miss Banerjee went to Jhargram several times and won the confidence of the people.

Advertisement

Jhargram is now a prominent tourist site in Bengal.

The main theme of the programme was clean and green tourism and an awareness campaign was held for the villagers. Requests were made to the panchayat pradhan and Bhulaveda range officer to instal more dustbins and follow the order of the district forest officer (DFO) that is not to enter the forest without permission and create awareness among the tourists about the movement of elephants.

Kankrajhore had hit the headlines following a Bengali feature film Charmurti. Madol Baje, a theme song of Jhargram district was played at the function. Sumit Dutta, founder Jhargram Tourism and member of IATO said the district had tremendous tourism potential. “We are committed to save nature and a clean and green Belpahari. The hotels and homestays in Jhargram become full during weekends and the tourists visit the district throughout the year.

The programme was attended by senior police officers and other panchayat members.