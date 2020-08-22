The state higher education department has launched an interactive portal to help the students seeking , to colleges.

State education minister, Partha Chatterjee said, “I hope with the launch of this interactive portal, students will be greatly benefited. This portal contains details of government and government aided colleges in different districts including Kolkata.”

The portal will reveal the number of vacancies in different subjects under different colleges and how to apply for that subject.

Earlier, Mr Chatterjee has declared that there should be online admission in government and government-aided colleges due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said that no colleges and even universities which hold undergraduate classes should not ask for any money by selling forms and prospectus.

Meanwhile, due to Covid- 19 pandemic, Trinamul Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee will hold a virtual rally on 28 August, the foundation day of Trinamul Chatra Parishad.

It is learnt that as instructed by senior party leaders, the state committee members went to different districts to hold meetings with their district representatives asking them to attend the chief minister’s virtual rally by maintaining strict norm of social distancing.

They were also asked to wear masks. The student council members have been asked to remain online during the virtual rally.