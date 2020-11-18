In a bid to fight COVID-19 pandemic Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to use homeopathy medicines to home-quarantined coronavirus patients and others who are susceptible to cough and cold with respiratory problems throughout the year.

Dr Tapas Gan, a homeopathy expert and former assistant of the legendary homeopathic medicine doctor Bholanath Chakraborty, has been assigned to go ahead with the project that has already been kicked off in slum areas in the city.

“Firhad Hakim, head of the KMC administrative board and state urban development and municipal affairs minister has assigned me to start homeopathy treatment on COVID patients quarantined at their respective homes and people who usually suffer from common cough and cold with shortness of breath,” Dr Gan said.

“We have been administering homeopathic medicines like Arsenicum Album 30c, Bryonia Alba 30c and Belladonna 30c for the past few months. The program has already covered more than 50,000 people including COVID-19 suspects and patients,” he added.

“We are getting very positive and encouraging results from many patients who have been administered with homeopathic medicines. They get relief from relief from fever, headache, body ache, cough, cold, sneezing, allergic rhinitis, respiratory distress, loss of taste and loss of smell,” he claimed.

He has already sent a study report on around 100 COVID patients who get cured after homeopathy treatment to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Around 85 per cent of cases have been administered with Arsenicum Album 30c and rest 15 per cent with Bryonia Alba 30c and Belladonna 30c.

“I am waiting for ICMR’s response on my study report. We will go ahead treating more patients with homeopathy in our city if we get any positive feedback from the ICMR under the ministry of health,” he added