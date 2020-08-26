Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today wrote a letter to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee seeking details about investment proposals of Rs 12.3 lakh crore in the state, hardly a day after the latter claimed “Our government works with complete transparency and there financial

clearances and regular audit.”

The Governor has requested the chief minister to submit a detailed report in this regard as early as possible. He wrote, “On 24 august, I had flagged the issue for your consideration that neither the ACS (additional chief secretary), Finance, nor the finance minister, Dr Amit Mitra, is imparting information sought as regards to the FIVE EDITIONS of BENGAL GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT (BGBS). Surely their stance is far distanced from transparency in Government, and also not in consonance with your recent assertion that our government works with complete transparency and there financial clearances and regular audit.”

“After incurring huge expenditure, the five editions of BGBS were organised from January, 2015 onwards. As per the address of the Governor to the Assembly, the total committed investment till February 2019 was to the tune of Rs 12,32,603 crore as is apparent from details imparted … ,” the letter stated.

“There is need to give out details of Rs12,32,603 crore and particularly the Rs 5 lakh crore investment proposals that were stated to be ‘under implementation’ as on February, 1, 2019. We are now one and a half years therefrom,” it said seeking clarifications on the investment proposals. “It is our obligation that we need to subscribe to the sanctity of facts not dictate actions by mere advertisements and statements.We are living in times where ‘Goebbles’ stance can no longer cut ice,” said the letter.

On August 1, Mr Dhankhar sent his first letter seeking details of BGBS- a mega annual event organised by the Mamata Banerjee government, to woo industrialists in Bengal. A section of senior officers in the finance department felt that the letter might be ‘disturbing’ to the state government

ahead of assembly elections scheduled in 2021 in Bengal.