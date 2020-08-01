West Bengal today recorded the highest single-day spike with 2,496 fresh Covid cases and 45 deaths taking the total case count to 70,188 and death toll to 1,581. Currently, there are 20,233 active cases and 2,118 patients were discharged from hospitals in a day.

Kolkata recorded highest number of 21 deaths and 670 fresh cases. North 24 Parganas recorded 644 cases and 13 deaths.

As a major capacity boost to combat Covid, state government will add 3,000 Covid beds in hospitals and 4,000 beds in safe homes for the asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients by 15 August. It will buy 18 RT-PCR machines to increase Covid testing to 25,000 per day.

In the past three months, testing has increased by almost 7.5 times and by 64.8 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 19,003 samples were tested and a total of 8,93,400 samples have been tested till now.

In the last 10 days, the discharge rate in Bengal has continuously increased. At present, it is even higher than the national average.

Grateful to all the Covid warriors who made this possible, tweeted All India Trinamul Congress.

Currently, 6,859 out of 11,299 beds in Covid designated government hospitals and 431 out of 2,549 Covid beds in private hospitals are vacant.

There are 1,217 containment zones in the state are under complete lockdown. Of which, 31 zones are in Kolkata, 110 zones in North 24 Parganas, 91 zones in Howrah, 79 zones in South 24 Parganas and 42 zones in Hooghly.

Meanwhile, the CMO Public Grievance System has been conferred with the prestigious Digital India Platinum Award by Skoch Foundation at the 66th Skoch Summit yesterday at New Delhi. Since its launch last year, this initiative has already redressed over 95 per cent of grievances.