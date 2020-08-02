Well-coordinated efforts made by Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were able to control the Corona transmission in Delhi but here chief minister Mamata Banerjee is not seeking the help of the Centre to control Covid19 pandemic; rather she preferring to play politics over this issue turning the situation very grim, BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said today.

He said the negative role of the state government is gone to such an extent that it will ultimately turn the situation worse for the state. “Community transmission has started in this state whereas Delhi is getting respite against this pandemic because of the Union and state governments’ coordinated steps to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Regularly large numbers of people are getting Corona infected due to faulty policies of the state government. Miss Banerjee should follow the Delhi model to prevent pandemic,” he said.

Mr Ghosh also demanded a full-time state health minister to supervise the health department and maintain coordination with the Centre to restore normalcy. “Miss Banerjee should immediately quit the post of health minister. Ultimately state government is struggling a lot to control the situation as the health department has no guardian,” he said.

Criticising several deaths due to alleged unavailability of hospital beds, he said people die in helpless condition as hospitals stopped patients admission and nursing home are charging skyrocketing bills. “Relatives of the patients practically run from pillar to post to get admission of Covid-19 patients, who are ultimately dying on roads.

“Miss Banerjee’s posing as a symbol of humanity towards people of Bengal from Nabanna while patients are dying on the streets painfully, not getting anybody’s help, is not only horrible but depicted the desperate situation prevailing in Bengal,” said Mr Ghosh.

Meanwhile BJP MP from Bishnupur Saumitra Khan and MP from Cooch Behar Nitish Pramanick submitted a memorandum to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan today seeking his help to save West Bengal from the pandemic. “We apprised him how our state government is lying over the facts and figure on Corona patients. The number of beds for Covid-19 patients were fabricated and we urge the Union minister to do the needful immediately and intervene in the situation,” said Mr Khan.