The West Bengal government today launched ‘Covid Management System’ in three Covid-designated government hospitals to provide detailed information about the health condition of Covid patients to their relatives online.

The facility would be introduced in the remaining 84 Covid-designated hospitals of the state within a week.

The move comes in the wake of relatives of Covid patients complaining about being kept in the dark about the condition of their patients.

In order to assess the information about the health condition of the patients one needs to log on to the state health department’s website and click the tab ~ Know Status of Your Patient.

An OTP would be sent to the registered phone number following which one would be able to automatically receive information ranging from whether the patient is critical or moderate or on ventilation and all other details.

Assuring that the state’s health infrastructure facilities are adequate to handle the Covid patients, state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said that the government is maintaining complete transparency in the Covid treatment process and patients have been allowed to speak to their relatives twice a day.

The bed occupancy rate in Covid hospitals has decreased from 40 to 35 per cent and all the 11,775 Covid beds have facilities of oxygen supply.

Miss Mamata Banerjee said that the government salutes the Covid warriors. “Our state has plasma or cord blood bank and we were the first to start safe homes. People are recovering by staying at home. We are trying our best to control the situation.

“The mortality rate has dipped from four to two per cent and only five per cent of the total patients are admitted in hospitals while out of 5,137 patients who were admitted today only six per cent are serious, three percent have moderate condition and eight per cent have mild symptoms.

Over 60,000 patients have been provided free ambulance services and psychological counseling is being provided since 1 August,” Miss Banerjee said at a Press Conference at Nabanna.

Bengal recorded 3,080 fresh Covid cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total case count to 1,19,578 and death toll to 2,473.

A single-day discharge of 2,932 patients was recorded today with a total of 89,703 patients being cured till now and currently there are 27,402 active Covid cases.