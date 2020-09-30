Every Covid hospital have to form a rapid response team (RRT) comprising general medicine experts and anaesthetists to provide prompt medical attention to coronavirus patients showing moderate illness.

The state health department headed by the chief minister Ms Mamata Banerjee has given this instruction in the latest guidelines for treatment of coronavirus patients in the state.

According to the guidelines issued by Swasthya Bhaban, duty rosters of doctors attached with state-run teaching and non-teaching hospitals should be kept prepared for every month.

The monthly duty schedules of the doctors should also be approved by principals and chief medical officers of health (CMOH) respectively.

The guidelines also stated that the concerned medical colleges and hospitals would have to make arrangements for boarding including food, close to the workplace of the doctors every month.

The health department has also directed the hospitals to conduct rapid antigen tests for all those showing symptoms of coronavirus.

On the other hand, West Bengal Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) is all set to make a uniform rate for pathological and radiological investigations in private clinics and laboratories.

The commission head by the retired Justice Ashim Kumar Banerjee has received complaints private healthcare units in connection with alleged overbilling of different kinds of pathological and radiological investigations for COVID patients.

Back in August, the WBCERC had formed a committee comprising experts to prepare a reasonable policy on uniformed charges for pathological and radiological examinations.

The policy report is almost complete and it will be placed before the commission soon, according to the WBCERC.

“The commission will have a look at the policy report and after that it will be announced by our chairman,” a member of the WBCERC said requesting anonymity.