The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has released a new list which revealed that the total number of containment zones in the city within the jurisdiction of the civic body, has come down to 11 from 20 in one week’s time.

The KMC compiled a new list on 25 August which lists a total of 11 containment zones in different areas of the city.

The area of Ballygunge still leads with containment zones in ward 69.

The areas are in 5 and 6 Queens Park.

Both zones have been set up at complexes.

Barisha is second in the pecking order ( in terms of containment zones).

The ward 124 has two containment zones at 17/6A to 82/11 Sister Nibedita Road and at Borobagan(C5+D5 Vidyasagar Sarani and at 23 /2 Sukanta Sarnai. Both zones are in multiple premises.

The other zones have been set up in ward 35 at 3 Beliaghata Main Road near Mia Bagan slum, at mixed premises.

The entire Barwaritala Road at mixed premises in ward 34 of the KMC is under a containment zone.

The zones have also come up at Jugal Kishore Das lane (premises 13 to 22/2) at Amherst Street in ward 27; at 1 Sabji Bagan Lane in ward 82 in Chetla; at Mansatala Lane in ward 77 at mixed premises in Kidderpore and at Chetla Road in ward 82 in a slum.

A KMC official remarked that the drop in the number of containment zones to 11 this week from 20 in the last week indicates that the initiatives of KMC to ramp up rapid antigen tests and alongside conduct RT-PCR tests, have contributed greatly.

He pointed out that the cases were quickly detected through rapid antigen tests and which subsequently made the task for KMC in identifying close contacts a bit easier.

The official highlighted that surveys are on at high rise complexes where we are tracing out potential patients who can develop co-morbidities.

“Senior citizens are more vulnerable to co-morbidities. We are also putting

up posters in boroughs which will provide important contact numbers that will come handy in health emergency situations” he said. It was pointed out that patients who are testing Covid positive in rapid antigen tests are being referred for RT-PCR tests in 48 hours for confirmation.