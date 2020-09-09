Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said people who spread fake news should be made to hold their ears and do sit-ups while announcing a host of sops for police while observing the state’s first Police Day along with stressing upon strengthening the cyber cell in the wake of recent cybercrime incidents.

Slamming people who spread fake news through their IT cell, Miss Banerjee said that such people should be made to hold their ears and do sit-ups. Referring to the recent fake news on the state government’s decision to disallow Durga Puja this time, she said that the state government has not taken any decision on the issue.

“Durga Puja is still far away. The pandemic is going on and we will take a call after taking stock of the situation. Who are these people who have spread such fake news, which is celebrated as a national festival by us? Those who are spreading fake news and trying to create communal violence would not be spared. They should be made to hold their ears and do sit-ups. I would challenge them that if they could show me a notification where the government has taken any decision on Durga Puja then I can hold my ears and do sit-ups,” said Miss Banerjee while addressing a programme on Police Day at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

Miss Banerjee asked police to come up with innovative ways to strengthen the cyber cell to handle such crimes in a faster manner.

She said that the state government will bear the entire treatment cost of the woman, who was injured after she risked her life by trying to save a woman whom she heard screaming for help from a car in a deserted street off EM Bypass on Saturday night. She asked police to give priority while dealing with cybercrimes. “Cybercrimes are the most dangerous crimes and can cause harm to several people at the same time. It can even create riots or kill a person. So police should give immediate attention to such crimes,” said Miss Banerjee adding that youths with IT knowledge should be engaged for assistance.

One-time assistance amounting to Rs 10 lakh each was handed over to 20 people including police, health and government officers who died due to Covid. Till now, 24 police personnel have died and 7,613 affected by Covid.

Miss Banerjee announced that the 5,500 junior constables (employed in Junglemahal areas) would be automatically converted to full constable after five years of service and would thereby be entitled to all the benefits.

A retirement benefit of Rs three lakh for home guards, NVFs, civil defence volunteers, civic volunteers, village police volunteers, Asha workers and auxiliary fire operators was also announced.

A yearly bonus of Rs 2000 was announced for home guards, NVFs, civil defence volunteers, civic volunteers, village police volunteers, Asha workers and auxiliary fire operators along with a monthly hike of Rs 2040 for home guards and civil defence volunteers.

Announcing better service facilities, Miss Banerjee announced 10 day-CCL, 14day CL, 180-day maternity leave, 50-day hospital leave was announced for civil defence volunteers, civic volunteers, village police volunteers and auxiliary fire operators.

The civic volunteers and village police volunteers would receive a uniform allowance and service of auxiliary fire operators has been extended till 60 years of age.

Currently, there are 22818 home guards, 12870 NVFs, 27000 civil defence volunteers, 132000 civic volunteers, 3500 village police volunteers, 50600 Asha workers and 3,000 auxiliary fire operators.

On the occasion, a new police Control Room was set up at Lalbazar and a Cyber, Forensic Digital, Forensic Science Laboratory were set up. Three police stations were inaugurated at Kalitala, Asuti, Rahara and Sagarpara, four new Police Barracks, two new police quarters, two new SP quarters, 1 Traffic Guard, one police canteen and a sports complex were inaugurated.

Along with this, a central committee has been constituted to work towards police welfare and the committee has been asked to come up with suggestions.