Private power utility CESC Ltd, which supplies power to Kolkata and adjoining areas including Howrah, is now all set to send the “modified bill for the month of June” to its consumers this week, a CESC official said.

Consumers will have to make payment of only the “modified June bill” in the month of August. Even though July meter reading had been taken, in August, only one bill of June would be sent to the consumers. The next bill for the month of July will be dispatched 27- 30 days later,” the official said but attributed the delay in sending the modified bill of June to a “modification in the billing software” after modalities of billing had been finalised.

CESC recently faced a barrage of complaints from the customers on the previous June bill that contained unbilled charges of April and May. It had put the unbilled charges in abeyance and will recover just the bill for the month of June.

CESC officials said the backlog of one month in their collection of tariff will still remain, besides the partial unbilled amount of April and May.

Earlier , the CESC had to suspend the payment for the billing of the month of June following vociferous protests from the consumers concerned over the alleged overcharging and the state power minister’s diktat to right the wrongs plaguing the private power utility.

On 20 July, the officials of the CESC, the private power utility, had in a meeting with the state power minister Sovandeb chatterjere had decided to issue the bill for the month of “June afresh” for all the low voltage domestic consumers.