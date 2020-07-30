The city wore a deserted look today as a complete lockdown came into force from 6 a.m. across the state to stop the transmission of coronavirus that has been claiming lives every day while leaving hundreds infected.

The police today was most successful in enforcing the lockdown as hardly any vehicles could be spotted other than ones involved in rendering essential services.

Checkpoints were set up at various crossing where police stopped vehicles to check whether they were engaged in any essential services. Ones who could not give proper explanation for venturing out, were detained.

Drivers were detained at several checkpoints and were asked to produce all required documents. While some of the violators were detained on the spot, others were taken to the nearest police station. Drones were also used for surveillance.

Both government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments ceased function.

Passenger flight operations, in and out of Kolkata airport, remained suspended. Long-distance trains were also rescheduled due to the lockdown.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes have remained closed in the state since late March when the first phase of the nationwide lockdown began.

Essential services like medicine shops and health establishments remained open as these were kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Petrol pumps are also allowed to remain open on the lockdown days.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the biweekly total lockdown decision was taken after consulting with experts to curb the upward trajectory of coronavirus cases in the state. The total lockdown will prevail till end of August.