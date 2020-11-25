Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a video conference, that West Bengal is performing remarkably well in tackling Covid situation compared to other metropolitan cities and offered to work together with the Centre to ensure a speedy vaccination as soon as the vaccine is available.

Ruing that the Centre has not released the pending funds, Miss Banerjee said the state government has already spent around Rs 4,000 crore for Covid management but the Centre has released only Rs 193 crore till now. She reminded Mr Modi that non-payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues amounting to Rs 8,500 crore have accumulated.

The Prime Minister reviewed the Covid situation in various states through video conferencing with Chief Ministers.

Miss Banerjee asserted that the entire nation is now looking forward to an early vaccination programme and assured that West Bengal is fully prepared with trained manpower and infrastructure for undertaking the vaccination programme. “Miss Banerjee said that the government is ready to work with Central and all other stakeholders to ensure speedy and universal vaccination for everyone as soon as the vaccine is available,” said an official.

Miss Banerjee is learnt to have claimed that despite the festivities during the DurgapujaKalipuja-Chath puja season and operation of suburban trains, the state has successfully reduced Covid death and positivity rates while increasing the discharge rate. “West Bengal is performing remarkably well compared to other metropolitan areas,” she reportedly told.

She lauded the health workers (including Asha and other Covid warriors) in the battle against Covid.

Asha workers have already undertaken 45 crore visits to households in public health campaigns, she informed during the meeting.

Further Miss Banerjee echoed the concern raised by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray saying political gamesmanship, competitive rallies and public health hazards must be averted in the society in the greater public interest, said the official.