Twenty thousand camps will be organised across the state from tomorrow onwards till 30 January under the newly introduced ‘Duare Sarkar’ outreach programme at gram panchayat and municipal ward levels to provide government services at the doorsteps of the people.

Along with receiving applications and addressing queries or grievances on any government sponsored scheme, the state government would hand over job cards under MGNREGS, caste certificates and rectify names or addresses in ration cards at these camps.

Inclusion of around 2.50 crore beneficiaries under the ‘Sasthya Sathi’ health scheme, which has recently been made available for all people, will be done through this outreach programme.

Schemes that would be focused are namely Khadya Sathi, Shikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposili Bandhu, Kanyashree, Rupashree and Aikyashree.

“The camps would be held in four rounds. In the first round, people would be informed about the schemes and eligibility for enrolment. People in turn can lodge their grievances or problems. Forms would be distributed and government staff would help people in filling them up. Information provided in the forms would be directly entered in computers in online mode at the camps. In the second round, the effort would be taken to provide the benefits. In cases where people fail to give information or submit documents in the first round then these would be collected in the second round and the services would be provided in the third round. SOPs on the documents that are to be provided would be uploaded in Egiye Bangla website and distributed in pamphlets at these camps,” said Mr Alapan Bandopadhyay at Nabanna today.

The first round of the campaign would be held from 1 to 11 December, second round from 15 to 24 December, third round from 2 to 12 January 2021 and the fourth round from 18 to 30 January.

The West Bengal government today set up various committees starting with the state level apex committee headed by chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay for smooth implementation of the campaign.