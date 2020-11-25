Amidst the India- China standoff at Ladakh, the Chief of the Indian Army, Gen MM Naravane, has proceeded on a three-day visit to the Army formations of Eastern Command to review the security situation and operational preparedness.

The Army today announced the three-day visit of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Headquartered out of Kolkata, the Eastern Command is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and other NorthEastern states along with the Sikkim sector.

Army sources revealed that it has bolstered security along the LAC in view of the border tensions prevailing between India and China that began with the violent clashes at Galwan Valley.

The COAS will review the security situation in the forward areas which have been put on highest alert especially with the many rounds of de-escalation talks not yielding any apparent progress as of yet.

The Eastern Command has its territorial jurisdiction in West Bengal and over all the eight north-eastern states, including Sikkim.

It is responsible for military operations along the international borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Myanmar and Nepal.

Meanwhile, the Army today also announced the contributions made by Indian Army jawans in the Eastern sector who fought on 24 November during the 1971 Liberation War and defeated the enemies with their courage and valour.

It paid tribute to Havildar Kunwar Singh Chaudhari from Garhwal Rifles who despite being seriously wounded, climbed a seven feet wall around the enemy position and destroyed enemy machine-gun post during an attack on an enemy position.

He was awarded Vir Chakra for his exemplary show of courage.

It further lauded the contributions of Lance Naik RU Pandey from Brigade of the Guards who was commanding a section on 24 November 1971 during an attack on an enemy position.

He destroyed two enemy bunkers and made the supreme sacrifice while destroying the third bunker. He has been awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, posthumously. Subedar Raj Bahadur Singh from the same regiment was also honoured for his sacrifice.

Despite being wounded, he crawled through a minefield and silenced the enemy machine gun during an attack on an enemy position. He was too awarded the Vir Chakra posthumously.