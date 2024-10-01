Situation on LAC stable but not normal: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh remains stable but not normal, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday while commenting on the prolonged military standoff between India and China.

He noted that while negotiations between the two nations have yielded “positive signalling”, the actual implementation of any agreements is contingent on the decisions of military commanders on the ground.

General Dwivedi made these remarks during an event for the Chanakya Defence Dialogue.

Advertisement

He emphasised that although India and China have engaged in talks in July and August to address the ongoing issues about border disputes, the resolution process relies on ground-level military actions. “Diplomacy offers possibilities and options, but the decisions on execution on the ground are up to the commanders on both sides,” he added.

The border standoff between the two countries that began in May 2020 has seen some disengagement at specific friction points, but a comprehensive solution has yet to be reached.

The Army Chief assured that India is fully prepared to respond to any situation as the situation will continue to be sensitive until normalcy is restored.

One of the biggest casualties in the standoff, he pointed out, is the erosion of trust between thet wo sides.