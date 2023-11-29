Another ragging incident surfaces at Jadavpur University hostel

After a gap of three-and-a-half months since August, yet another incident of alleged ragging rocked the Jadavpur University (JU) again.

A post-graduate (PG) student left the JU campus after lodging an anonymous complaint with the university authorities through email.

In August, a first-year student hailed from Nadia district was ragged by his seniors in the Main Hostel inside the JU campus. He was found lying on the ground in front of the hostel building and later rushed to a nearby medical college hospital where he died. The incident had rocked the state.

Several senior students including some ex-students were arrested in connection with the incident.

It’s learnt that the first year PG student in philosophy department lodged a complaint with JU authorities through the mail saying that he was ragged while staying in the Main Hostel.

“I was ragged in different ways since I came to the hostel,” according to the complaint.

He was badly abused and threatened by some boarders in the hostel. Finally, feeling insecure the victim decided to leave the university campus, it’s learnt.

“I am not feeling safe in the hostel and it’s not possible for me to continue my study while staying outside,” the complaint stated.

“The JU authorities could not take any exemplary action against students (who are still outside the correctional home) involved in the incident of ragging leading to the death of the first year student in August. The authorities could not even accept recommendations made by the internal inquiry committee of the university in connection with the incident of ragging and death. As a result, yet another case of ragging happened,” some senior teachers of the university said.