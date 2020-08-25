Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made it clear today that he and his fellow party MPs will follow only the policies which are laid down by party’s interim president, Sonia Gandhi or her son Rahul Gandhi.

His letter to Mrs Gandhi assumes significance as it has been penned at a time when some of the senior Congress leaders have voiced their choice for a person in party president’s post who has no truck with the Gandhi family.

Taking the battle of intraparty struggle to the “prochange” camp, Chowdhury

lashed out, stating that the MPs representing the party all over the country read with “disbelief and dismay” these claims made by even those members of the party who have benefited and grown in the Congress due to your encouragement and faith you have placed in them.”

Rubbishing the issue of “crisis of leadership” raised by some senior leaders to be “manufactured truth,” Chowdhury alleged that it had been raised at the behest of some “ some interested parties”.