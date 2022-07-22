A big haul of gold biscuits, bar and coins along Indo-Bangladesh border by the BSF

In reportedly the biggest single seizure of gold by any Indian Law Enforcement Agency along the Indo-Bangladesh Border, the BSF seized five bags containing 321 gold biscuits, 4 gold bars, a gold coin and a wooden country made boat.

Besides, it also recovered four mobile phones, packing material and Bangladeshi newspapers from the smugglers.

The gold is stated to be 24 carat and weighs 41.49 Kgs with market value of Rs. 21.22 Crore (approx), informed BSF adding that further action is being taken against the accused persons involved in the crime.

The troops of South Bengal Frontier laid an ambush in the target area of International Border along Ichhamati River near village Gunarmath, following a specific intelligence tip off at cross-border movement of smugglers in the Area of Responsibility of Border outpost Gunarmath, 158 Battalion BSF, District- North 24 Parganas.

At around 6.30 pm, on Thursday the ambush party witnessed the movement of about 7-8 suspected smugglers crossing the international border by a wooden country made boat over Ichhamati River and entering inside the Indian Territory with some bags.

On being challenged by ambush party, smugglers confronted the BSF troops, but the BSF Jawans quickly moved forward and the smugglers jumped into the river and reiterated back to Bangladesh side leaving behind all the goods.