About 402 stranded Indian passengers were flown to Kolkata from London, Bangladesh and Dubai in four flights while Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced facilities for filling up self-declaration forms by international passengers, in-flight.

The Kolkata airport authorities announced that on 8 November, four flights brought back 402 Indians from UK, Bangladesh and Middle East under repatriation and air bubble agreements between India and the foreign countries concerned. An airport official said all Covid-19 precautions are being taken with increase in international flights.

A Spicejet’s Boeing 737 aircraft, Flight SG178 landed at Kolkata airport in the evening with passengers from Dubai. “There has been an increase both in domestic and international flights to Kolkata airport.

The passenger footfall at the airport is lately ranging from 30000 to 35000. With more air bubble agreements, we are hoping to see the passenger footfall graph further rising.

There have been several international flights from the Middle East ever since resumption of flight operations after the lockdown” airport sources said.

It was further highlighted that the airport apart from sanitising airport premises have also conducted safety awareness programmes which recently involved the “apron safety walk” in collaboration with Airline Operators Committee and other stakeholders.

Corona warriors at the airport including housekeeping teams were felicitated for their service during the pandemic. Meanwhile, an AAI official said, for international flight passengers who have not filled the online declaration forms prior to boarding can now fill the same in the flight and a copy of which will be given to health and immigration officials.

Covid protocol announcements will have to be made at airports, in-flights and during transit.

De-boarding needs to be done ensuring physical distancing while passengers found symptomatic during screening at the airport is to be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol.