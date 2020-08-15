For the first time in the last five months, over 3,000 people were detected Covid positive in a single day.

West Bengal today recorded a spike with 3,035 fresh cases, which is the highest till now, and 60 deaths due to the infection taking the total case count to 1,10,358 and death toll to 2,319.

In the last 24 hours, 2,572 patients were discharged from hospitals, leaving a total of 26,850 active cases.

Kolkata recorded 615 cases and 21 deaths followed by North 24-Parganas with 606 cases and 16 deaths, South 24-Parganas with 254 cases and two deaths and Howrah with 218 cases and eight deaths.

In view of the Covid pandemic, the entrance examinations for JEXPO-20 and VOCLET-20 will not be held this year.

For admission to the diploma courses in government, government-sponsored and self-financial institutes in the state for the academic session 2020-21, the online application portal for JEXPO-20 and VOCLET20 has been reopened from 14 August and will remain active till 31 August.