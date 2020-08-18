Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that 1 September would be observed as ‘Police Day’ as a mark of respect for their relentless service and directed restructuring the police welfare board to frame policies after considering their problems.

Both men and women police personnel would be included in a common gradation list to provide an equal scope of promotion.

Presently, there is no uniformity in promotion as men and women have separate cadres following which the promotion of women personnel is slower compared to men since they are fewer in number.

Miss Banerjee said that it is unjustified on the part of those people who criticise and malign police for failing to handle the law and order situation.

“Our police force not only takes care of law and order situation but also raise awareness on Covid by taking care of those who are affected.

As a result of which many of them have been infected by the virus. Eighteen police personnel sacrificed their lives in the Covid battle,” she said at a Press Conference in Nabanna.

Hitting out at people for vandalism and political rallies, Miss Banerjee said Government of India has categorically put a restriction on political and religious gatherings.

“We hit out at the police on small issues and complain that police are unable to handle the law and order situation.

“In West Bengal 13 out of 23 districts have international borders and many areas are congested so a few stray incidents may occur though these are unwanted. Those who criticise and malign police and do politics on such issues should first take a stock of the situation in their own states.

“What is happening in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh?

“West Bengal Police is the best police and Kolkata Police, which was earlier compared to Scotland Yard, is working better. So we have to take care of their wellbeing,” said Miss Banerjee.

On 1 September, work would be started for restructuring the police welfare board, which was initially set up in 2012.

Transgenders would get free ration till June 2021, she announced.