Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stone for e-Vidhan at Delhi Assembly, hails move Toward Legislative Efficiency

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the e-Vidhan (Paperless Assembly) project at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in the presence of Speaker Vijender Gupta and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the digitisation of legislative governance in the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju called the e-Vidhan project a commendable step toward adopting technology for enhancing legislative efficiency and transparency.

“While several states have already implemented the e-Vidhan system successfully, it is encouraging to see Delhi joining this important national initiative. I am pleased to be part of this progressive development. I want to see the Delhi Assembly as a model assembly, and this initiative will certainly help in achieving that goal,” the Union Minister said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, Minister of Industries, Food & Supplies and Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Chief Whip Abhay Verma.

Rijiju further noted that, given Delhi’s unique and complex administrative structure, this digital transformation holds special significance. He emphasized that the e-Vidhan initiative is not merely about going paperless but about improving transparency, public participation, efficiency, and digital security in legislative processes.

Speaker Vijender Gupta described the initiative as a historic milestone aimed at making the Assembly’s functioning more efficient, transparent, and environmentally sustainable.

He said the project, being implemented under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), is expected to digitise legislative operations, reduce paper usage, and provide lawmakers with real-time digital access to legislative business.

The Speaker also informed that a tripartite MoU to implement NeVA was signed on 22 March 2025 between the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, in the presence of Union Minister Rijiju.

Gupta further shared that the Delhi Assembly has received grants of over ₹9 crore from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), with more than ₹1 crore disbursed in the first installment.

He added that the Delhi Assembly is on track to become the first in the country to run entirely on renewable energy, with a 500-kW solar power project being installed within the complex.

Additional initiatives include transforming the Assembly’s traditional library into a modern e-library and completing renovation work in the House before the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that transitioning to a paperless system would not only modernise the legislative process but also set a benchmark for digital governance in the national capital.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht called the project a decisive step toward transforming the Delhi Legislative Assembly into a technologically empowered and transparent institution.

The e-Vidhan project aims to make the Delhi Assembly fully paperless, with provisions for electronic documentation of legislative proceedings, online access to bills and reports, digital mechanisms for questions and answers, and real-time updates of the House’s business.