Khattar to launch Water Resources Action Plan

In a series of efforts being made by the Haryana government towards conserving water resources, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to launch integrated Water Resources Action Plan-2023-25 on Friday.

An official spokesperson said that a programme will be organised at Chandigarh on 9 June to launch the action plan which will be a bold step towards conservation of water resources.

“On the initiative of the chief minister, a two-day water conservation seminar was organised in Panchkula on 26 and 27 April 2023, under Amrit Jal Kranti, in which many departments of Haryana, including experts from India and abroad doing research on water conservation participated in the seminar. Based on the various suggestions received in the seminar, an action plan has been prepared by all the departments for water conservation,” the spokesperson said.

He said in the past, the CM has taken several initiatives towards water conservation which have drawn significant results. Under his guidance, the concept of Mera Pani-Meri Virasat Yojana was effectively implemented which is being highly acknowledged by the other states, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with the eminent people of the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency and officials of various departments, the CM said the state government’s goal is to make people’s lives happier by resolving their grievances.

He also directed that the mapping of schools and sports stadiums should be done on the same lines as mapping was done to open a college in a 20 kilometer radius.

Khattar said education and sports are a vital part of the overall development of any child. The government aims to open a primary school within a radius of one kilometre, a middle school within a three-kilometre area and a senior secondary school within five kilometres. He said an initiative has been taken to open libraries in villages with a population size of 5000.