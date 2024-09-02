Khap leaders mobilise villagers’ support for Sept 15 mega panchayat

Ahead of mega panchayat, to be held here at Jantar Mantar on September 15, Khap leaders are reaching out to the Delhi villages to mobilise support for the event.

Palam 360 Khap President Chaudhary Surender Solanki said he was visiting 20 villages daily to enlist the support of the villagers for the event. The villagers have assured him of their presence in large numbers at the panchayat to voice their grievances.

He said the representatives and heads of the villages had taken the oath to make the mahapanchayat a grand success, far more effective than that of last year so that the eleven major issues confronting rural Delhi could be heard by the government.

The Khap chief recalled that after the mahapanchayat last year, the government and Lt. Governor V K Saxena had assured of considering resolving three to four issues favourably, but nothing has been done so far.

He said the condition of the villages of Delhi is going from bad to worse as the government is paying no attention to it.

The villages of Delhi have contributed a lot to keeping Delhi safe besides its development. But today, they have been reduced to slums, added Solanki.

The Khap leader demanded an amendment to the Delhi Land Reforms (DLR) Act, saying it had become old and obsolete. He claimed that the land in city villages was acquired at meagre prices and in return, basic civic amenities were not provided to the villages properly, forcing the natives to live in miserable conditions.

Solanki also raised the issue of neglect of water bodies in the city and referring to the Sahibi River, he said that the river which was once an irrigation canal has now turned into a drain and nothing is being done to improve its condition.