Khap leader urges Defence Minister to establish Sainik School in Rural Delhi

Representing Delhi’s rural communities, Khap chief Surender Solanki has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to establish a traditional Sainik School in the rural belt of the national capital.

According to Solanki, he recently met the Defence Minister and, during their discussions, urged him to consider setting up a Sainik School for the children of Delhi. He also apprised the Minister of various other issues concerning the village population of the city.

Advertisement

Solanki highlighted that many residents from Delhi’s rural areas have served in the armed forces and police across generations, contributing significantly to the country and society.

Advertisement

He also discussed long-standing issues affecting the region, including the urgent need for the implementation of Master Plan 2041.

Solanki urged the government to grant ownership rights for land and plots allocated under various schemes, such as the 74/4 and 20-Point Programmes, and to expedite the allocation process, which has been pending for a long time.

In addition, he appealed to the government to reopen recruitment in the armed forces.

Not long ago, the Palam 360 Khap chief also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed key concerns of Delhi’s villages. Solanki stated that the Prime Minister assured him that the promises made to the people of Delhi, especially the rural population, would be fulfilled.

He further emphasized the vital contribution of Delhi’s villages to the city’s development and advocated for transforming these rural areas into model villages along the lines of smart cities.

Solanki has called upon the BJP’s “triple-engine government” in Delhi—at the Centre, state, and municipal levels—to work in the best interests of the rural population, which he said has been neglected for far too long.