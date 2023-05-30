Kerala CM Vijayan to leave for US, Cuba on June 18

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will embark on a journey to the United States and Cuba from June 8 to 18 with a delegation. On the first leg of his itinerary, the chief minister will attend the Lok Kerala Sabha American Regional Conference in New York.

The conference will be held on June 9, 10 and 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York. The delegation for the expatriate meet consists of Speaker AN Shamseer, Finance Minister KN Balagopal, NoRKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) Vice-Chairman P Sreeramakrishnan, MA Yousafali, Ravi Pillai, JK Menon, OV Mustafa and a team of officials led by Chief Secretary VP Joy.

State Health Minister Veena George, Planning Board vice chairman VK Ramachandran, Chief Secretary VP Joy and CM’s principal secretary and health department secretary will accompany him to Cuba. The Kerala government would seek Cuba’s cooperation in the health sector.

The External Affairs Ministry granted approval for the trip on Tuesday. Earlier, the Centre had denied permission to the chief minister to visit the UAE from May 7 to 11 saying the programme was not so important to be attended by the chief minister. He was to attend an investment meet in Abu Dhabi and a couple of other events.