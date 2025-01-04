Kejriwal’s statement on erroneous water bills in Delhi a major ‘deception’: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday hit out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his statement on waiving off faulty water bills in Delhi after election, alleging that what ex-CM said was nothing, but a big deception.

Sachdeva further alleged that during the Kejriwal government’s tenure, the taps ran dry, or dispensed dirty water, which was contrary to AAP chief’s claim to provide free water, while the residents were served bills not just amounting in thousands, but lakhs.

Advertisement

He emphasized that the AAP chief should stop allegedly misleading people, and rather ensure that the wrong bills are corrected, and sought for immediate corrective action, as even the Model Code of Conduct does not obstruct such corrections.

Advertisement

Sachdeva demanded that Kejriwal should also clarify the fate of those who have already paid such exorbitant bills.

The Delhi BJP chief demanded answers from Kejriwal as to why the erroneous bills issued by the Delhi Jal Board, are not being corrected, despite the water agency being under the complete control of the AAP government.

Sachdeva said that Kejriwal must acknowledge that these wrong bills have been sent by the administration under his party’s government.