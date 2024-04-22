Kejriwal writes to jail superintendent, says have been asking for insulin everyday

Amidst the ongoing tug of war between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Tihar jail administration over Delhi Chief MInister’s diabetes status and the Insulin matter, Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Jail Superintendent, expressing concern on the statements given by the Tihar administration and regarding his insulin and AIIMS doctors, party sources said on Monday.

In his letter, the Delhi CM expressing his displeasure has mentioned, “Today I read in the newspapers that you have made certain false and misleading statements regarding my health.”

Refuting claims of jail administration that, ‘The issue of insulin was never raised by Kejriwal’, Delhi CM has said that Insulin not being asked by him was false, rather the CM mentioned that he has been raising the issue of insulin for the past ten days, everyday and multiple times.

According to party sources, CM’s letter further says, “I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were 3 peaks in the sugar level every day – between 250-320. I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day,” and he has further said that almost every day he demanded insulin, further questioning the jail administration as to how they could make a statement that the issue of insulin was never raised by him.

The Delhi CM also raised concern over what AIIMS doctors are reportedly saying on his sugar levels that there was nothing to worry about, and in his letter mentioned that, “AIIMS doctors have never assured of any such thing. They said that they will see all the data and then give their advice”.

He further said that all false talk that the jail administration was doing, is being said under “political pressure.”

“I hope that you will follow the law and constitution,” the Delhi CM further said.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi with other AAP leaders and party workers carrying insulin for the Delhi CM, protested outside the Tihar Jail, and raised slogans of ‘Give insulin to Kejriwal’.