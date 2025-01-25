“Kejriwal will become CM with absolute majority”: AAP’s Sanjay Singh on Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh exuded confidence that the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time after a huge victory in the assembly elections.

He also assured that after forming the government, AAP will continue all its existing schemes and also deliver on the new promises, including the Mahila Samman Yojana, Sanjeevani Yojana, and Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Singh said, “Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi with an absolute majority. All the ongoing schemes will continue: free electricity, free water, free education, free treatment, free bus travel for mothers and sisters, and free pilgrimage for the elderly.”

“In the coming days, we will implement the Rs 2100 Mahila Samman Yojana, and under the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’, free treatment for all elderly people. We have also announced Rs 1800 Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana for priests, and we will fulfil that as well,”he added.

Singh further mentioned that although all BJP MPs and ministers have come to Delhi to fight against Kejriwal, the victory will belong to Kejriwal.

“There is a wave in favour of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal in the entire Delhi and AAP will again form the govt. To fight one Arvind Kejriwal. all the MPs (of BJP) and ministers have come to Delhi, lekin ‘jeetega to Kejriwal’,” Sanjay Singh said.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late Sheila Dikshit and a former MP and BJP’s Parvesh Verma, a former MP from West Delhi and son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.