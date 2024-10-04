Kejriwal vacates CM house

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday vacated the official CM residence, 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines and moved to 5, Firozeshah Road with family, his new accommodation located in New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Kejriwal was seen bidding an emotional goodbye to the staff of the CM residence in a video released by the AAP on its official X handle.

Kejriwal was seen escorting his parents to the car, and meeting the staff, while Sunita Kejriwal finally locked the house door and handed over the keys to an official.

For the past nine years, 6 Flagstaff Road was Kejriwal’s official residence, and now he has moved to AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s bungalow on Firozeshah Road in Luyens Delhi.

The AAP chief and his family including his parents, wife, son and daughter will be staying at the new house, which is also near to the AAP office on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla lane.

The AAP has said that Kejriwal, who is the icon of ‘politics of work’ has left the CM house and stepped into the court of public.

The party has called its leader “an example of sacrifice,” and added that now the public will show their trust in Kejriwal’s honesty, and will choose him as the CM once again.

Mittal, who had offered his official residence for Kejriwal to stay along with many other party leaders and supporters, has expressed happiness over Kejriwal finally choosing his place to stay.

Kejriwal had expressed that he wanted to stay in New Delhi assembly constituency, being the MLA from the same area, and he wanted to stay amongst the people.

Meanwhile, party sources say that in near future, Delhi CM Atishi may shift to the official CM residence.