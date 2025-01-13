Kejriwal trying to provoke Delhi’s Jats over quota to save his sinking ship: Sehrawat

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Monday claimed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is well aware that due to the neglect of rural Delhi’s development under his government, not only the Jat community, but also all the 36 communities from South-West Delhi’s Bijwasan to North-West Delhi’s Narela have decided to reject him.

She alleged that frustrated by the despair of impending defeat, the AAP chief has been trying to incite religious unrest by raising issues of temple demolition, frightening slum dwellers with the fear of their slums being demolished, and also provoking the Purvanchali community.

The BJP leader further alleged that during his decade-long tenure, Kejriwal never cared about the concerns of the Jat community, but now, in a bid to save his political career, he is scheming with the support of an anti-BJP leader from the community, is trying to provoke Delhi’s Jats in the name of reservation.

According to the BJP leader, former Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot has already revealed that whenever he raised issues related to the welfare of the Jats in Delhi, during the past decade, Kejriwal allegedly downplayed and ignored them.

Sehrawat said that the Jat community of Delhi is well aware that they could have received caste-based reservation only if Kejriwal had passed a proposal in the Assembly, obtained Cabinet approval, and sent it to the Lieutenant Governor, which she claimed that the AAP leader never did.

Sehrawat further claimed that in all BJP-ruled states, the Jat community stands firmly with the BJP, and is receiving constitutional benefits with full respect.