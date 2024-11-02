Kejriwal to waive- off inflated water bills if AAP reelected

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday pledged to waive off water bills if his party comes back to power in Delhi after the Assembly elections in February, 2025.

Kejriwal, who took part in the Vishwakarma Diwas Puja celebrations at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar here, shared the achievements and future goals of the Delhi Government and alleged that inflated water bills were sent when he was in jail.

The AAP chief alleged, “When I was in jail, the BJP’s LG was running Delhi, he had all the power to work for the people of Delhi, but he stopped all the work.” He acknowledged recent issues with inflated water bills and pledged to resolve them, urging residents to support his government’s re-election for continued relief and benefits.

He said,“Recently, I heard that when I was in jail, they messed things up behind my back and sent you massive water bills again. Many people received incorrect and inflated bills. Those who received incorrect water bills, you don’t need to pay them. Just let my government be formed again in February, and I will waive everyone’s water bills,” he added.

The AAP chief alleged that the BJP through the LG stopped Delhi’s works, created garbage piles across the city, did not repair its roads and sewers, and said, “Don’t worry, I am back and I am fixing everything.” He claimed that ten years ago, Delhi faced long power cuts, exorbitant electricity-water bills, and presently the AAP government made all these free of cost.

The AAP chief also hit out at the BJP saying it held power in MCD for 15 years, and alleged that they accomplished nothing but corruption. He claimed that since AAP came to power in the civic body, sanitation workers are now getting their salaries on time, and there haven’t been any strikes.

He acknowledged that garbage is still an issue in some places, and assured that the AAP dispensation is working on resolving the problem.