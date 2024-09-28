Kejriwal to soon vacate CM residence, begins house search in New Delhi: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said its national convener Arvind Kejriwal will soon vacate the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister in the city’s Civil Lines area, and an intensive search is on for a new house near his Assembly constituency which is New Delhi.

According to the party, Kejriwal is prioritising locations near his assembly constituency with an intention to remain connected with the people there.

The AAP has claimed that people from all walks of life including MLAs, councilors, party workers, and citizens are offering the former Delhi CM accommodation, regardless of their social, economic, or political backgrounds.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the AAP chief, who recently resigned as the Delhi Chief Minister, had said that he would vacate the official residence of the Delhi CM during the Navratri period.

It is said that Kejriwal is looking for a property which is clear of all sorts of encumbrances and disputes.

AAP has said that people across the city have requested him to live with them, others have offered shared spaces, and many have provided vacant places for him to stay.

Offers have come from across the city, including neighborhoods like Defence Colony, Pitampura, Jor Bagh, Chanakyapuri, Greater Kailash, Vasant Vihar, and Hauz Khas, AAP added.

It is noteworthy that Arvind Kejriwal lives with his wife, children, and his aged parents, and he is actively searching for the place his family can be accommodated easily, while being an MLA from New Delhi, he intends to remain connected with his constituency.

With Delhi’s assembly elections just a few months away, AAP chief is keenly focused on finding a property that will allow him to utilize his time and resources to the maximum.