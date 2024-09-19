Kejriwal to kick off election campaign in Haryana on Sept 20

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced that its national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will kick off the campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana on September 20.

Sharing the details of Kejriwal’s election campaign in the northern state, AAP national general secretary of Organisation, Sandeep Pathak said, “With the grace of God, Arvind Kejriwal has come out of jail after defeating the BJP’s conspiracy. Now he is fully prepared for the election campaign in Haryana. He will start the election campaign in Haryana on September 20.”

“Kejriwal will do his first roadshow in the Jagadhri assembly constituency of Yamunanagar on Friday. After Jagadhari, he will also campaign in Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, Kalayat, Rewari, Dadri, Assandh, Ballabgarh and Badra. Kejriwal will campaign in 11 districts, where he will have 13 programs. His schedule after this will be shared in the coming days,” he said.

Pathak, who is the AAP MP in the Rajya Sabha said, “If one would look at the politics of Haryana, it is very clear that this time, the BJP is going to be completely wiped out from Haryana.”

Attacking the BJP, he said, “The BJP government has been in power in Haryana for the last 10 years. The BJP itself did not trust its Chief Minister, so they removed Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of CM and made Nayab Singh Saini the new CM. What was the need for the BJP to bring in a new CM in the last year (of the tenure of the government) ?”

“They (BJP) did injustice to the farmers and insulted them. They insulted and did injustice to the soldiers and toyed with the honour and respect of our mothers and sisters. Unemployment is at its peak in Haryana, inflation is record-breaking. Misgovernance and chaos are rampant all around Haryana,” Pathak said.

Referring to the AAP, he said, “This time, for the first time, Arvind Kejriwal has come to Haryana with the AAP. So, a new and great option for change is in front of the people of the entire Haryana. They have seen the work done by the AAP in Punjab, and have seen the government of Delhi. After seeing everything, the people will go for a change this time and will vote for the AAP,” he said.

Elections to 90 seats in Haryana Assembly are scheduled to take place on October 5, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.